Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] saw a change by 6.37% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.17. The company is holding 9.00M shares with keeping 7.76M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 32.97% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -86.78% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -46.79%, trading +36.06% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 9.00M shares valued at 1.64 million were bought and sold.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -84.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -83.94. Its Return on Equity is -185.10%, and its Return on Assets is -87.50%. These metrics suggest that this Capricor Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.92. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has 9.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.88 to 8.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 19.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.