Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] took an upward turn with a change of 21.84%, trading at the price of $12.44 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 118.77 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Carnival Corporation & Plc shares have an average trading volume of 35.47M shares for that time period. CCL monthly volatility recorded 24.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 23.52%. PS value for CCL stocks is 0.31 with PB recorded at 0.29.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give CCL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.44, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 38.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.88.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.70 and P/E Ratio of 4.60. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 633.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.80 to 56.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.08, which indicates that it is 23.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.