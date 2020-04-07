Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE: CHK] shares went lower by -0.41% from its previous closing of 0.17, now trading at the price of $0.17. Is CHK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 40.98 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CHK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.76B float and a 1.20% run over in the last seven days. CHK share price has been hovering between 3.57 and 0.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHK an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.17, with the high estimate being $1.25, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $0.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is sitting at 1.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.46.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.91. Its Return on Equity is -15.50%, and its Return on Assets is -2.50%. These metrics suggest that this Chesapeake Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 217.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 332.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.85.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has 1.89B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 318.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 3.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.76, which indicates that it is 11.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] a Reliable Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.