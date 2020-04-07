Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $41.43 after CSCO shares went up by 6.07% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CSCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.43, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is sitting at 4.26. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.26.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] sitting at 27.50% and its Gross Margin at 64.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.40. These measurements indicate that Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.83. Its Return on Equity is 31.50%, and its Return on Assets is 11.70%. These metrics all suggest that Cisco Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.90 and P/E Ratio of 16.21. These metrics all suggest that Cisco Systems Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has 4.32B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 179.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.40 to 58.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 4.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.