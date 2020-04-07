The share price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] inclined by $0.59, presently trading at $0.62. The company’s shares saw 70.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.36 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CCO jumped by 9.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.6440 compared to -0.0268 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -60.71%, while additionally dropping -89.57% during the last 12 months. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.77. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.15% increase from the current trading price.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.61, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 45.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.69. Its Return on Equity is 15.80%, and its Return on Assets is -5.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 145.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 102.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has 613.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 361.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 5.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 20.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.