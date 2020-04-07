Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] opened at $23.50 and closed at $22.62 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] had 5.91 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.79M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.65%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.06%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 20.38 during that period and CTVA managed to take a rebound to 32.78 in the last 52 weeks.

Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Corteva Inc. [CTVA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTVA an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.52.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] sitting at -2.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.57.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.71.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has 749.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.38 to 32.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corteva Inc. [CTVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corteva Inc. [CTVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.