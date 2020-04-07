Crocs Inc. [CROX] saw a change by 5.25% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $19.55. The company is holding 73.47M shares with keeping 66.46M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 132.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -55.36% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -54.98%, trading +134.70% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 73.47M shares valued at 873718.0 were bought and sold.

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Crocs Inc. [CROX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CROX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.59, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crocs Inc. [CROX] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crocs Inc. [CROX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crocs Inc. [CROX] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 50.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.98. Its Return on Equity is 98.70%, and its Return on Assets is 16.90%. These metrics all suggest that Crocs Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 298.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 261.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.49 and P/E Ratio of 11.74. These metrics all suggest that Crocs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Crocs Inc. [CROX] has 73.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.40 to 43.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 132.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 13.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crocs Inc. [CROX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crocs Inc. [CROX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.