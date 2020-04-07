Denbury Resources Inc.[DNR] stock saw a move by 5.90% on Monday, touching 9.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Denbury Resources Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DNR shares recorded 486.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] stock could reach median target price of $0.30.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] stock additionally went up by 2.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -63.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DNR stock is set at -91.14% by far, with shares price recording returns by -87.04% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DNR shares showcased -80.73% decrease. DNR saw 2.68 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.17 compared to high within the same period of time.

Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE:DNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DNR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.22, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is sitting at 1.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] sitting at 37.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00. These measurements indicate that Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.99. Its Return on Equity is 16.90%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DNR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 157.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 155.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76 and P/E Ratio of 0.50. These metrics all suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has 486.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 102.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 2.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.75, which indicates that it is 18.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.