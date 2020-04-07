Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ: DENN] shares went higher by 9.28% from its previous closing of 8.19, now trading at the price of $8.95, also adding 0.76 points. Is DENN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 867089.0 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DENN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 54.15M float and a 4.33% run over in the last seven days. DENN share price has been hovering between 23.88 and 4.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ:DENN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Denny’s Corporation [DENN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DENN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.95, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Denny’s Corporation [DENN] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Denny’s Corporation [DENN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denny’s Corporation [DENN] sitting at 30.50% and its Gross Margin at 58.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70. These measurements indicate that Denny’s Corporation [DENN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 52.21. Its Return on Equity is -87.00%, and its Return on Assets is 26.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DENN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 148.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN] has 55.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 452.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.50 to 23.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 11.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Denny’s Corporation [DENN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denny’s Corporation [DENN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.