Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] gained by 10.06% on the last trading session, reaching $9.69 price per share at the time. Devon Energy Corporation represents 377.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.32B with the latest information.

The Devon Energy Corporation traded at the price of $9.69 with 6.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DVN shares recorded 10.42M.

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Devon Energy Corporation [DVN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DVN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.71, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is sitting at 4.12. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] sitting at 2.30% and its Gross Margin at 80.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.64. Its Return on Equity is -5.30%, and its Return on Assets is -2.30%. These metrics suggest that this Devon Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 78.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.03.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has 377.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.70 to 35.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.83, which indicates that it is 14.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation [DVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.