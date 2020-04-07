Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] saw a change by -2.86% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.19. The company is holding 62.87M shares with keeping 36.60M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 57.96% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -86.47% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -63.12%, trading +56.57% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 62.87M shares valued at 1.23 million were bought and sold.

Document Security Systems Inc. [NYSE:DSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give DSS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.19, with the high estimate being $1.25, the low estimate being $1.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] sitting at -14.90% and its Gross Margin at 35.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -23.36. Its Return on Equity is -27.10%, and its Return on Assets is -15.50%. These metrics suggest that this Document Security Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has 62.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 15.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] a Reliable Buy?

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.