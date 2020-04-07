The share price of DPW Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DPW] inclined by $0.80, presently trading at $1.46. The company’s shares saw 175.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.53 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DPW jumped by 13.94% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.9500 compared to +0.7427 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -29.20%, while additionally dropping -93.43% during the last 12 months. DPW Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.81. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 24.35% increase from the current trading price.

DPW Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.80.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 22.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -71.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -172.56. Its Return on Equity is -173.70%, and its Return on Assets is -64.50%. These metrics suggest that this DPW Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has 5.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 15.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 175.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.14, which indicates that it is 18.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] a Reliable Buy?

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.