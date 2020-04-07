Entercom Communications Corp. [NYSE: ETM] shares went higher by 9.08% from its previous closing of 0.81, now trading at the price of $0.89, also adding 0.08 points. Is ETM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.06 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ETM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 109.21M float and a -49.83% run over in the last seven days. ETM share price has been hovering between 7.12 and 0.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Entercom Communications Corp. [NYSE:ETM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.89, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] sitting at -19.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.92. Its Return on Equity is -34.10%, and its Return on Assets is -10.50%. These metrics suggest that this Entercom Communications Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 227.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 221.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.81.

Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] has 211.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 171.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 7.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 27.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.44. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] a Reliable Buy?

Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.