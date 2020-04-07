EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] dipped by -1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $39.43 price per share at the time. EOG Resources Inc. represents 558.85M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 22.04B with the latest information.

The EOG Resources Inc. traded at the price of $39.43 with 8.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EOG shares recorded 6.50M.

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EOG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.43, with the high estimate being $113.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is sitting at 4.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] sitting at 21.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80. These measurements indicate that EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.77. Its Return on Equity is 13.10%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that EOG Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.96 and P/E Ratio of 8.37. These metrics all suggest that EOG Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has 558.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.00 to 107.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 10.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.