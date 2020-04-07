Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] opened at $6.11 and closed at $6.57 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.72% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.88.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] had 722969.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.29M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.11%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.30%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.71 during that period and EB managed to take a rebound to 25.04 in the last 52 weeks.

Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Eventbrite Inc. [EB], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.85, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eventbrite Inc. [EB] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eventbrite Inc. [EB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eventbrite Inc. [EB] sitting at -21.90% and its Gross Margin at 60.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.43. Its Return on Equity is -16.10%, and its Return on Assets is -7.90%. These metrics suggest that this Eventbrite Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 49.29.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has 87.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 575.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.71 to 25.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eventbrite Inc. [EB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eventbrite Inc. [EB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.