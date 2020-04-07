Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] gained by 6.96% on the last trading session, reaching $17.67 price per share at the time. Exelixis Inc. represents 307.80M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.44B with the latest information.

The Exelixis Inc. traded at the price of $17.67 with 6.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EXEL shares recorded 3.77M.

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Exelixis Inc. [EXEL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXEL an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] sitting at 38.20% and its Gross Margin at 96.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.20. These measurements indicate that Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.16. Its Return on Equity is 20.80%, and its Return on Assets is 18.70%. These metrics all suggest that Exelixis Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.84 and P/E Ratio of 17.34. These metrics all suggest that Exelixis Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has 307.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.67 to 25.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 5.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exelixis Inc. [EXEL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.