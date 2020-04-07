FinVolution Group [NYSE: FINV] stock went up by 11.52% or 0.19 points up from its previous closing price of 1.65. The stock reached $1.84 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FINV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 10.74% in the period of the last 7 days.

FINV had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.74, at one point touching $1.58. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -70.56%. The 52-week high currently stands at 6.25 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -62.59% after the recent low of 1.22.

FinVolution Group [NYSE:FINV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding FinVolution Group [FINV] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FINV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.84, with the high estimate being $29.54, the low estimate being $12.22 and the median estimate amounting to $16.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FinVolution Group [FINV] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FinVolution Group [FINV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FinVolution Group [FINV] sitting at 46.50% and its Gross Margin at 79.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 47.20. These measurements indicate that FinVolution Group [FINV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.07. Its Return on Equity is 41.00%, and its Return on Assets is 17.00%. These metrics all suggest that FinVolution Group is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FinVolution Group [FINV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.03.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -30.84.

FinVolution Group [FINV] has 314.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 518.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.22 to 6.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FinVolution Group [FINV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FinVolution Group [FINV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.