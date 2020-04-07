Fitbit Inc. [NYSE: FIT] shares went higher by 1.56% from its previous closing of 6.40, now trading at the price of $6.50, also adding 0.1 points. Is FIT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FIT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 232.68M float and a -2.26% run over in the last seven days. FIT share price has been hovering between 7.26 and 2.81 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Fitbit Inc. [NYSE:FIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Fitbit Inc. [FIT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.50, with the high estimate being $7.35, the low estimate being $7.35 and the median estimate amounting to $7.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fitbit Inc. [FIT] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Fitbit Inc. [FIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fitbit Inc. [FIT] sitting at -22.40% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -41.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -49.68. Its Return on Equity is -54.00%, and its Return on Assets is -23.70%. These metrics suggest that this Fitbit Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fitbit Inc. [FIT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Fitbit Inc. [FIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.57.

Fitbit Inc. [FIT] has 272.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 7.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fitbit Inc. [FIT] a Reliable Buy?

Fitbit Inc. [FIT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.