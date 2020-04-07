Frank’s International N.V. [NYSE: FI] dipped by -0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $2.40 price per share at the time. Frank’s International N.V. represents 232.51M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 562.67M with the latest information.

The Frank’s International N.V. traded at the price of $2.40 with 577130.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FI shares recorded 841.53K.

Frank’s International N.V. [NYSE:FI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Frank’s International N.V. [FI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.40, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Frank’s International N.V. [FI] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Frank’s International N.V. [FI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Frank’s International N.V. [FI] sitting at -36.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -25.17. Its Return on Equity is -24.80%, and its Return on Assets is -20.90%. These metrics suggest that this Frank’s International N.V. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Frank’s International N.V. [FI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Frank’s International N.V. [FI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 43.33.

Frank’s International N.V. [FI] has 232.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 562.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.66 to 6.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 15.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Frank’s International N.V. [FI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Frank’s International N.V. [FI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.