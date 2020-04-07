Genesco Inc. [GCO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $15.12 after GCO shares went up by 25.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Genesco Inc. [NYSE:GCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Genesco Inc. [GCO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.00, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genesco Inc. [GCO] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genesco Inc. [GCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genesco Inc. [GCO] sitting at 3.80% and its Gross Margin at 48.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.95. Its Return on Equity is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GCO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genesco Inc. [GCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 129.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 106.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.50.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60.

Genesco Inc. [GCO] has 15.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 183.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.51 to 53.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 174.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 14.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genesco Inc. [GCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genesco Inc. [GCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.