Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] stock went up by 14.60% or 0.6 points up from its previous closing price of 4.11. The stock reached $4.71 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GEL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 37.00% in the period of the last 7 days.

GEL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.25, at one point touching $3.77. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -80.24%. The 52-week high currently stands at 23.84 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -82.28% after the recent low of 2.58.

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE:GEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GEL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.70, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] sitting at 11.00% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.64. Its Return on Equity is 1.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Genesis Energy L.P. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 161.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 249.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.22 and P/E Ratio of 26.77. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has 137.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 564.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.58 to 23.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 22.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.