Hudson Ltd. [NYSE: HUD] gained by 6.44% on the last trading session, reaching $5.29 price per share at the time. Hudson Ltd. represents 93.94M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 466.88M with the latest information.

The Hudson Ltd. traded at the price of $5.29 with 1.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HUD shares recorded 614.64K.

Hudson Ltd. [NYSE:HUD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Hudson Ltd. [HUD] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HUD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.29, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hudson Ltd. [HUD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hudson Ltd. [HUD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hudson Ltd. [HUD] sitting at 7.50% and its Gross Margin at 64.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.79. Its Return on Equity is 2.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Hudson Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hudson Ltd. [HUD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 326.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 276.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Hudson Ltd. [HUD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.82 and P/E Ratio of 61.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Hudson Ltd. [HUD] has 93.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 466.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.26 to 16.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 134.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hudson Ltd. [HUD] a Reliable Buy?

Hudson Ltd. [HUD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.