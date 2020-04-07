The share price of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] inclined by $6.83, presently trading at $7.49. The company’s shares saw 9.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.82 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HBAN fall by -10.57% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.52 compared to -0.89 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -32.64%, while additionally dropping -43.73% during the last 12 months. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.68% increase from the current trading price.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HBAN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.49, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is sitting at 3.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] sitting at 69.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.80. These measurements indicate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.35. Its Return on Equity is 12.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HBAN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 5.92. These metrics all suggest that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has 1.10B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.82 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 7.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.