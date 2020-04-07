The share price of International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] inclined by $29.37, presently trading at $31.53. The company’s shares saw 19.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 26.38 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as IP jumped by 0.64% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 31.80 compared to +0.20 of all time high it touched on 04/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -11.71%, while additionally dropping -33.44% during the last 12 months. International Paper Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $42.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.47% increase from the current trading price.

International Paper Company [NYSE:IP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to International Paper Company [IP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.53, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for International Paper Company [IP] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Paper Company [IP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Paper Company [IP] sitting at 9.50% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00. Its Return on Equity is 16.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Paper Company [IP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 187.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 128.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. International Paper Company [IP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.09 and P/E Ratio of 10.28. These metrics all suggest that International Paper Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

International Paper Company [IP] has 408.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.38 to 47.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 5.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Paper Company [IP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Paper Company [IP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.