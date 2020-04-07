Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] opened at $2.19 and closed at $2.29 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.47% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] had 915288.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.71M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.54%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.35 during that period and ABEO managed to take a rebound to 8.41 in the last 52 weeks.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABEO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.33, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -48.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -47.87. Its Return on Equity is -61.10%, and its Return on Assets is -44.10%. These metrics suggest that this Abeona Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.35. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has 84.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 193.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.35 to 8.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 12.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.