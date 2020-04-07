Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE: ACRE] opened at $4.29 and closed at $5.06 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 40.91% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.13.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE: ACRE] had 1.32 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 659.87K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 28.23%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.78 during that period and ACRE managed to take a rebound to 17.72 in the last 52 weeks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE:ACRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ACRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.10, with the high estimate being $17.50, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] sitting at 26.90% and its Gross Margin at 49.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.50. These measurements indicate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.85. Its Return on Equity is 8.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ACRE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 313.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 146.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 38.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.08 and P/E Ratio of 5.54. These metrics all suggest that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] has 40.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 202.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.78 to 17.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 156.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 20.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.