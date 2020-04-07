The share price of Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CAR] inclined by $12.35, presently trading at $14.91. The company’s shares saw 134.80% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.35 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CAR fall by -8.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 15.49 compared to +1.12 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -48.80%, while additionally dropping -64.68% during the last 12 months. Avis Budget Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $30.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.09% increase from the current trading price.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.00, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.92. Its Return on Equity is 65.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CAR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,610.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,534.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.68 and P/E Ratio of 3.73. These metrics all suggest that Avis Budget Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] has 74.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 914.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.35 to 52.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 134.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.37, which indicates that it is 15.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.