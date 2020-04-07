Pinterest Inc. [PINS] took an upward turn with a change of 10.06%, trading at the price of $15.21 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pinterest Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 14.76M shares for that time period. PINS monthly volatility recorded 11.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.64%. PS value for PINS stocks is 7.56 with PB recorded at 5.43.

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Pinterest Inc. [PINS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PINS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.21, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 68.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.57. Its Return on Equity is -100.50%, and its Return on Assets is -66.40%. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 269.78.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has 567.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinterest Inc. [PINS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.