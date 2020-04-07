ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] dipped by -4.10% on the last trading session, reaching $1.64 price per share at the time. ION Geophysical Corporation represents 17.49M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 29.91M with the latest information.

The ION Geophysical Corporation traded at the price of $1.64 with 567491.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IO shares recorded 617.66K.

ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE:IO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to ION Geophysical Corporation [IO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IO an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.65, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] sitting at -14.00% and its Gross Margin at 39.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -40.32. Its Return on Equity is 199.30%, and its Return on Assets is -19.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.59.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] has 17.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 16.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.04, which indicates that it is 38.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ION Geophysical Corporation [IO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.