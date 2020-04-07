The share price of IT Tech Packaging Inc. [NYSE: ITP] inclined by $0.60, presently trading at $0.81. The company’s shares saw 79.94% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.45 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ITP jumped by 2.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.2000 compared to +0.1900 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -33.32%, while additionally dropping -36.18% during the last 12 months. IT Tech Packaging Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.19% increase from the current trading price.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [NYSE:ITP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give ITP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.82, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] sitting at 3.30% and its Gross Margin at 11.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.28. Its Return on Equity is 1.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this IT Tech Packaging Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.86 and P/E Ratio of 8.14. These metrics all suggest that IT Tech Packaging Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] has 22.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.45 to 1.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 14.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.