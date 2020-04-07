Jack in the Box Inc.[JACK] stock saw a move by 10.76% on Monday, touching 809674.0. Based on the recent volume, Jack in the Box Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of JACK shares recorded 22.62M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] stock additionally went up by 19.99% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -40.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of JACK stock is set at -54.64% by far, with shares price recording returns by -53.08% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, JACK shares showcased -59.38% decrease. JACK saw 93.12 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 16.81 compared to high within the same period of time.

Jack in the Box Inc. [NASDAQ:JACK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JACK an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] sitting at 18.10% and its Gross Margin at 59.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 42.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.67. Its Return on Equity is -9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JACK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 237.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 130.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] has 22.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 843.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.81 to 93.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 12.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. [JACK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.