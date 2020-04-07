Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] shares went lower by -1.89% from its previous closing of 1.06, now trading at the price of $1.04, also subtracting -0.02 points. Is KOS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.75 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KOS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 386.27M float and a 23.62% run over in the last seven days. KOS share price has been hovering between 7.55 and 0.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KOS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.04, with the high estimate being $7.97, the low estimate being $1.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 73.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.88. Its Return on Equity is -6.40%, and its Return on Assets is -1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Kosmos Energy Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 241.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 241.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.66.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has 401.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 425.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 7.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.87, which indicates that it is 15.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] a Reliable Buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.