Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE: LM] opened at $49.40 and closed at $49.08 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $48.68.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE: LM] had 5.59 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.58%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.87%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 28.71 during that period and LM managed to take a rebound to 50.70 in the last 52 weeks.

Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE:LM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Legg Mason Inc. [LM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.68, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Legg Mason Inc. [LM] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.78.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Legg Mason Inc. [LM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Legg Mason Inc. [LM] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.56. Its Return on Equity is 6.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Legg Mason Inc. [LM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Legg Mason Inc. [LM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24 and P/E Ratio of 18.44. These metrics all suggest that Legg Mason Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Legg Mason Inc. [LM] has 86.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.71 to 50.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 1.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Legg Mason Inc. [LM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Legg Mason Inc. [LM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.