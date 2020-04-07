Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] gained by 11.13% on the last trading session, reaching $12.16 price per share at the time. Levi Strauss & Co. represents 422.63M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.62B with the latest information.

The Levi Strauss & Co. traded at the price of $12.16 with 1.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LEVI shares recorded 1.40M.

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give LEVI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.14, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] sitting at 9.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.57. Its Return on Equity is 29.60%, and its Return on Assets is 9.90%. These metrics all suggest that Levi Strauss & Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 64.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.83 and P/E Ratio of 12.46. These metrics all suggest that Levi Strauss & Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has 422.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.09 to 24.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.