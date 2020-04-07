Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation[MIC] stock saw a move by 8.32% on Monday, touching 843397.0. Based on the recent volume, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MIC shares recorded 114.12M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] stock additionally went down by -18.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -48.46% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MIC stock is set at -52.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by -53.36% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MIC shares showcased -49.08% decrease. MIC saw 45.93 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [NYSE:MIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] sitting at 16.70% and its Gross Margin at 53.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.77. Its Return on Equity is 5.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MIC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 106.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.91 and P/E Ratio of 12.08. These metrics all suggest that Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] has 114.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.50 to 45.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 12.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.