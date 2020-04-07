Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] opened at $0.504 and closed at $0.50 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.52.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] had 833352.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 175.03K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.82%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.71%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.35 during that period and MARA managed to take a rebound to 3.97 in the last 52 weeks.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give MARA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.52, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $64.00 and the median estimate amounting to $64.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -86.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -91.49. Its Return on Equity is -127.70%, and its Return on Assets is -60.90%. These metrics suggest that this Marathon Patent Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.04.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has 8.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 3.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.36, which indicates that it is 16.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.