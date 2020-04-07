Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] shares went higher by 19.48% from its previous closing of 59.08, now trading at the price of $70.59, also adding 11.51 points. Is MAR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 12.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MAR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 268.41M float and a -7.31% run over in the last seven days. MAR share price has been hovering between 153.39 and 46.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Marriott International Inc. [MAR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $70.59, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $108.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.37.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.42. Its Return on Equity is 116.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Marriott International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,700.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,542.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 69.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.15 and P/E Ratio of 18.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 345.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 10.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marriott International Inc. [MAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.