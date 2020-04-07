Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation[VAC] stock saw a move by 19.59% on Monday, touching 525637.0. Based on the recent volume, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VAC shares recorded 41.74M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] stock could reach median target price of $119.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] stock additionally went up by 2.23% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -38.66% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VAC stock is set at -42.03% by far, with shares price recording returns by -54.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VAC shares showcased -43.41% decrease. VAC saw 131.27 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 30.10 compared to high within the same period of time.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:VAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give VAC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $69.32, with the high estimate being $157.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $119.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 52.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.97. Its Return on Equity is 4.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.00 and P/E Ratio of 22.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] has 41.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.10 to 131.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 131.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 11.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation [VAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.