Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] gained by 10.59% on the last trading session, reaching $2.97 price per share at the time. Matador Resources Company represents 111.95M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 301.15M with the latest information.

The Matador Resources Company traded at the price of $2.97 with 3.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MTDR shares recorded 6.63M.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Matador Resources Company [MTDR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTDR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.96, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at 23.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 5.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MTDR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.81 and P/E Ratio of 3.93. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 111.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 301.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 22.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 168.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 19.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matador Resources Company [MTDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.