MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] took an upward turn with a change of 10.07%, trading at the price of $15.52 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 731061.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MaxLinear Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 560.65K shares for that time period. MXL monthly volatility recorded 12.12%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.88%. PS value for MXL stocks is 3.25 with PB recorded at 2.44.

MaxLinear Inc. [NYSE:MXL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding MaxLinear Inc. [MXL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.51, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] sitting at -7.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.09. Its Return on Equity is -4.80%, and its Return on Assets is -2.80%. These metrics suggest that this MaxLinear Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 52.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.42.

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] has 73.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.79 to 28.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 11.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MaxLinear Inc. [MXL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.