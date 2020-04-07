McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] opened at $169.20 and closed at $160.33 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 10.42% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $177.04.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] had 8.27 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.31M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.02%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.77%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 124.23 during that period and MCD managed to take a rebound to 221.93 in the last 52 weeks.

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $177.04, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $165.00 and the median estimate amounting to $198.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $160.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is sitting at 4.41. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.41.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] sitting at 43.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.98. Its Return on Equity is -79.90%, and its Return on Assets is 13.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MCD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 120.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 100.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] has 750.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 132.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.23 to 221.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 4.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.