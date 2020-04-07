MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $0.22 after MVIS shares went up by 0.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

MicroVision Inc. [NASDAQ:MVIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For MicroVision Inc. [MVIS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.23, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MicroVision Inc. [MVIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 3.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2,372.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3,461.83. Its Return on Equity is 657.60%, and its Return on Assets is -190.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MVIS financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03.

MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] has 136.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 1.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 72.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MicroVision Inc. [MVIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MicroVision Inc. [MVIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.