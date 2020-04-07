Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] saw a change by 12.45% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $82.48. The company is holding 74.97M shares with keeping 57.41M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 45.67% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -47.33% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -44.50%, trading +41.52% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 74.97M shares valued at 590484.0 were bought and sold.

Mohawk Industries Inc. [NYSE:MHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MHK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $82.73, with the high estimate being $172.00, the low estimate being $73.00 and the median estimate amounting to $88.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 27.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.91. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Mohawk Industries Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 21.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.95 and P/E Ratio of 8.04. These metrics all suggest that Mohawk Industries Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] has 74.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.62 to 156.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 11.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. [MHK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.