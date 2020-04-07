Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [NASDAQ: COOP] opened at $5.71 and closed at $5.86 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.64% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.43.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [NASDAQ: COOP] had 684546.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 777.66K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.74%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.31 during that period and COOP managed to take a rebound to 14.68 in the last 52 weeks.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [NASDAQ:COOP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] sitting at 7.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.50. These measurements indicate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.28. Its Return on Equity is 14.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates COOP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 597.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 375.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -28.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.64 and P/E Ratio of 2.52. These metrics all suggest that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] has 115.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 674.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.31 to 14.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 18.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. [COOP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.