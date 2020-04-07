New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] opened at $3.76 and closed at $3.43 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 34.99% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] had 17.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 10.42M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 21.67%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 26.82%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.91 during that period and NRZ managed to take a rebound to 17.66 in the last 52 weeks.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NRZ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.56, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at 25.50% and its Gross Margin at 46.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.59. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NRZ financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 500.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 191.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 54.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 531.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.91 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 21.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.