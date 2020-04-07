OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] opened at $11.35 and closed at $11.11 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $10.34.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] had 650564.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 750.60K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.64%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.25%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.23 during that period and OSUR managed to take a rebound to 11.77 in the last 52 weeks.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OSUR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.34, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] sitting at 12.00% and its Gross Margin at 61.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.59. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that OraSure Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.92 and P/E Ratio of 38.77. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has 63.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 700.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.23 to 11.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.05, which indicates that it is 11.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.