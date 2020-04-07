Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] stock went down by -2.17% or -1.0 points down from its previous closing price of 45.94. The stock reached $44.94 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OTIS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 4.61% in the period of the last 7 days.

OTIS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $47.85, at one point touching $44.70. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -10.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 50.00 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 38.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. On average, stock market experts give OTIS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.89, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $56.00 and the median estimate amounting to $56.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is sitting at 1.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has 433.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 50.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.27% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.