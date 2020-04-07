Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $4.00 after OVV shares went up by 16.96% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.04, with the high estimate being $30.23, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 259.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 888.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 38.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.71, which indicates that it is 15.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.