Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] stock went up by 13.53% or 0.23 points up from its previous closing price of 1.70. The stock reached $1.93 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PTEN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -9.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

PTEN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.10, at one point touching $1.75. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -88.14%. The 52-week high currently stands at 16.27 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -87.18% after the recent low of 1.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.93, with the high estimate being $9.25, the low estimate being $1.60 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] is sitting at 2.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] sitting at -18.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.07. Its Return on Equity is -13.70%, and its Return on Assets is -8.70%. These metrics suggest that this Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has 212.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 410.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 16.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.42, which indicates that it is 19.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.