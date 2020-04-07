PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [NYSE: PFSI] opened at $18.22 and closed at $19.96 a share within trading session on 04/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.02% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $21.56.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [NYSE: PFSI] had 642720.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 999.33K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.22%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.57%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 13.14 during that period and PFSI managed to take a rebound to 39.57 in the last 52 weeks.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [NYSE:PFSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PFSI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.61, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] sitting at 23.20% and its Gross Margin at 90.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.20. These measurements indicate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.59. Its Return on Equity is 21.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PFSI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 301.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] has 81.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.14 to 39.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 14.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. [PFSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.